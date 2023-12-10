Sunday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 80-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 80, Detroit Mercy 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-21.4)

Northwestern (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.2

Northwestern has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Detroit Mercy, who is 2-7-0 ATS. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in three games, while Titans games have gone over three times.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans put up 61.6 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 76.3 per outing (296th in college basketball). They have a -133 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Detroit Mercy grabs 28.2 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.0 boards per game.

Detroit Mercy makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc (315th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.8 per game at 41.6%.

Detroit Mercy has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13 per game (263rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (261st in college basketball).

