With the Detroit Lions playing the Chicago Bears in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Craig Reynolds a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has 179 rushing yards on 41 carries (19.9 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Reynolds also has 47 receiving yards (5.2 ypg) on five catches.

Reynolds has one rushing touchdown this year.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

