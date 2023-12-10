Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions play the Chicago Bears in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown's 84 receptions are good enough for a team-best 1,042 yards (94.7 per game) and six TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 115 occasions.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on St. Brown and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Brown vs. the Bears

St. Brown vs the Bears (since 2021): 5 GP / 70.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 70.2 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 21 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Bears surrender 239.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Bears have surrendered 23 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 30th in league play.

Watch Lions vs Bears on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on St. Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this season, St. Brown has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

St. Brown has 26.7% of his team's target share (115 targets on 430 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (23rd in NFL play), picking up 1,042 yards on 115 passes thrown his way.

St. Brown has six games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has six total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 39 offensive TDs).

St. Brown has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (31.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.