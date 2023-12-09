The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 43% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.

Western Michigan has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Broncos are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 101st.

The Broncos put up an average of 64.6 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.6 the Penguins allow.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Western Michigan is 1-1.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68) last season.

The Broncos conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.

At home, Western Michigan sunk 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule