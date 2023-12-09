The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -5.5 144.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Western Michigan's games this season have had an average of 136.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Western Michigan has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Western Michigan has won in two of the six contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Broncos have been at least a +195 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Western Michigan has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 4 57.1% 76.6 141.2 70.6 142.7 150.1 Western Michigan 3 37.5% 64.6 141.2 72.1 142.7 138.3

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos score an average of 64.6 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.6 the Penguins allow.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Western Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 5-2-0 1-0 3-4-0 Western Michigan 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0

Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Western Michigan 14-3 Home Record 7-7 9-6 Away Record 1-15 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

