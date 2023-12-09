Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This clash will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 10.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Titus Wright: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 3.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
Western Michigan vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|309th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|74.3
|198th
|174th
|71
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|214th
|222nd
|32.3
|Rebounds
|34.7
|127th
|127th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|157th
|64th
|9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|212th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.2
|194th
|325th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
