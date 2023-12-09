Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Henry Ford High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9

12:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at University Prep Art & Design

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9

12:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass Technical High School at Holt High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9

4:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Robichaud High School at Stevenson High School