Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Senators on December 9, 2023
Dylan Larkin and Tim Stutzle are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators square off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Red Wings vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Larkin has been vital to Detroit this season, with 25 points in 23 games.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Alex DeBrincat is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) to the team.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Lucas Raymond has scored nine goals and added 13 assists through 25 games for Detroit.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Stuetzle's 25 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has five goals and 20 assists in 21 games.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Brady Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Brady Tkachuk is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 19 total points (0.9 per game), with 13 goals and six assists in 21 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|2
|0
|2
|8
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|7
