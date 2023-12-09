Dylan Larkin and Tim Stutzle are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators square off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Larkin has been vital to Detroit this season, with 25 points in 23 games.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Dec. 5 2 0 2 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Nov. 26 1 1 2 4 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 0 1 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Alex DeBrincat is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) to the team.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 1 1 6 at Rangers Nov. 29 0 0 0 5

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Lucas Raymond has scored nine goals and added 13 assists through 25 games for Detroit.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 2 2 1 at Rangers Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Stuetzle's 25 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has five goals and 20 assists in 21 games.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 3

Brady Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Brady Tkachuk is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 19 total points (0.9 per game), with 13 goals and six assists in 21 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 2 0 2 8 vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 7

