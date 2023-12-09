The Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Ottawa Senators (10-11, 16th in the Eastern Conference), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-130) Senators (+105) 7 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won five of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Detroit has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Wings a 56.5% chance to win.

In 15 games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 96 (2nd) Goals 72 (26th) 77 (16th) Goals Allowed 69 (8th) 24 (4th) Power Play Goals 15 (21st) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (18th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 6-2-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

Detroit hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Red Wings' 96 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Red Wings rank 16th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (77 total) in league play.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +19 this season.

