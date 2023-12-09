A matchup featuring one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4) host the 16th-place Ottawa Senators (10-11).

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-4 (F/OT) OTT 10/21/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 77 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Red Wings' 96 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 23 11 14 25 13 13 52.2% Alex DeBrincat 25 13 11 24 14 15 50% Lucas Raymond 25 9 13 22 11 11 0% J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1% Shayne Gostisbehere 24 5 14 19 10 6 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (69 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 72 goals (3.4 per game), the Senators have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players