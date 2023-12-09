The Detroit Red Wings, Patrick Kane included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kane's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Patrick Kane vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kane averaged 17:24 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -22.

In 17 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Kane had an assist in 29 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

