Will Patrick Kane light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane 2022-23 stats and insights

Kane scored in 17 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

Kane tallied four goals and 18 assists on the power play.

Kane's shooting percentage last season was 9.3%. He averaged 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Senators conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.