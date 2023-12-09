The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Oakland vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas average 7.4 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (70.4).

Oakland's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.0 points.

The 77.9 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are just 2.6 more points than the Chippewas allow (75.3).

Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Central Michigan is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

This year the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Chippewas concede.

The Chippewas make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.7 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Markyia McCormick: 14.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

14.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Kianni Westbrook: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.0 FG% Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.8 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

Oakland Schedule