In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Michael Rasmussen to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Rasmussen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:15 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:31 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

