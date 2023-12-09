The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Raymond's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Lucas Raymond vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

In nine of 25 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 25 games this year, Raymond has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Raymond goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 25 Games 6 22 Points 4 9 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

