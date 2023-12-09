The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Jayhawks have also won four games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -13.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs Missouri Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 90% chance to win.

Missouri has gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-1 in contests where bookmakers give them odds of +575 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Missouri has a 14.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 50% 80.7 156.1 65.2 132.4 144.4 Missouri 4 44.4% 75.4 156.1 67.2 132.4 150.5

Additional Kansas vs Missouri Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks record 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.

Kansas is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

The Tigers average 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks allow (65.2).

Missouri is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 65.2 points.

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-4-0 2-3 4-4-0 Missouri 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

Kansas vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Missouri 15-1 Home Record 16-3 7-4 Away Record 5-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

