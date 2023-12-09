Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • In five of 23 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Senators this season in two games (four shots).
  • On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Walman averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

