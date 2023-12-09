Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ingham County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry Ford High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Technical High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
