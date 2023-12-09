Sparta Rotterdam versus Ajax is one of many strong options on today's Eredivisie schedule.

Information on live coverage of today's Eredivisie play is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam makes the trip to match up with Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Ajax (-285)

Ajax (-285) Underdog: Sparta Rotterdam (+650)

Sparta Rotterdam (+650) Draw: (+475)

(+475) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch PEC Zwolle vs NEC Nijmegen

NEC Nijmegen makes the trip to play PEC Zwolle at Mac3Park Stadion in Zwolle.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: PEC Zwolle (+115)

PEC Zwolle (+115) Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+225)

NEC Nijmegen (+225) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AZ Alkmaar vs Almere City FC

Almere City FC travels to take on AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-500)

AZ Alkmaar (-500) Underdog: Almere City FC (+1200)

Almere City FC (+1200) Draw: (+650)

(+650) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.