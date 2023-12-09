Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Eaton County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saginaw High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Holt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.