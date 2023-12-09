The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Eagles have also dropped four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 57.3 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 76.3 the Screaming Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The 66.3 points per game the Screaming Eagles score are 8.4 fewer points than the Eagles allow (74.7).
  • Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.2% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Eagles' 36.1 shooting percentage is 7.7 lower than the Screaming Eagles have conceded.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Tayra Eke: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 47.9 FG%
  • Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Kennedi Myles: 4.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%
  • Lachelle Austin: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Cali Denson: 8.4 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ North Dakota State L 93-73 Scheels Center
12/3/2023 @ North Dakota L 64-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/7/2023 @ Lindenwood (MO) L 71-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/15/2023 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Saginaw Valley - George Gervin GameAbove Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.