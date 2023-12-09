How to Watch the Eastern Michigan vs. Southern Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Eagles have also dropped four games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Eastern Michigan vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 57.3 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 76.3 the Screaming Eagles give up to opponents.
- The 66.3 points per game the Screaming Eagles score are 8.4 fewer points than the Eagles allow (74.7).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.2% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
- The Eagles' 36.1 shooting percentage is 7.7 lower than the Screaming Eagles have conceded.
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Tayra Eke: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 47.9 FG%
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Kennedi Myles: 4.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%
- Lachelle Austin: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Cali Denson: 8.4 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 93-73
|Scheels Center
|12/3/2023
|@ North Dakota
|L 64-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Lindenwood (MO)
|L 71-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
