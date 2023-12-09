Saturday's game features the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) squaring off at Screaming Eagles Arena (on December 9) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-67 win for Southern Indiana.

The Eagles' most recent contest was a 71-64 loss to Lindenwood (MO) on Thursday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 72, Eastern Michigan 67

Other MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on November 18, the Eagles picked up their best win of the season, a 68-65 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Screaming Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Eastern Michigan has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 8.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 47.9 FG%

8.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 47.9 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Kennedi Myles: 4.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG% Lachelle Austin: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Cali Denson: 8.4 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 17.4 points per game, with a -122 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.3 points per game (306th in college basketball), and give up 74.7 per contest (321st in college basketball).

