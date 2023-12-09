David Perron will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Perron's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

David Perron vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:54 per game on the ice, is -2.

In six of 25 games this year, Perron has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Perron has a point in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Perron has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perron's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Perron having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 25 Games 6 13 Points 5 7 Goals 3 6 Assists 2

