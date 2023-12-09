Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) squaring off at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-73 win for Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Cincinnati is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Xavier. The two sides are expected to come in below the 153.5 over/under.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Line: Cincinnati -1.5

Point Total: 153.5

Moneyline (To Win): Cincinnati -115, Xavier -105

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-1.5)



Cincinnati (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Bearcats have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 162.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.3 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and are giving up 65 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball.

Cincinnati prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 12.1 boards. It is recording 41.7 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.6 per outing.

Cincinnati knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (54th in college basketball). It is making four more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 28.5%.

The Bearcats' 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 36th in college basketball.

Cincinnati has committed 8.6 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball action), three fewer than the 11.6 it forces on average (226th in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, 77th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.6.

Xavier connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Xavier has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (191st in college basketball).

