The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The Chippewas average 7.4 fewer points per game (63) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (70.4).
  • Oakland's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63 points.
  • The 77.9 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up are only 2.6 more points than the Chippewas give up (75.3).
  • Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 75.3 points.
  • Central Michigan is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Chippewas concede to opponents (40.7%).
  • The Chippewas shoot 37.8% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Golden Grizzlies concede.

Central Michigan Leaders

  • Taylor Anderson: 5.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.2 STL, 24.3 FG%
  • Rochelle Norris: 7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG%
  • Madisen Wardell: 12.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Nadege Jean: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%
  • Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Central Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Cleveland State L 96-57 Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 @ Milwaukee L 84-59 Klotsche Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State L 73-65 McGuirk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/17/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/20/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center

