Saturday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) and Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 80-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oakland, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Chippewas are coming off of a 73-65 loss to Indiana State in their last outing on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 80, Central Michigan 61

Other MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas have zero wins versus D1 teams this season.

Central Michigan has two losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Central Michigan Leaders

Taylor Anderson: 5.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 24.3 FG%

5.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 24.3 FG% Rochelle Norris: 7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG% Madisen Wardell: 12.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Nadege Jean: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%

8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG% Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -74 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.0 points per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per contest (329th in college basketball).

