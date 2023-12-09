The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) take the court against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

This season, Central Michigan has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 170th.

The Chippewas score an average of 65.1 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Central Michigan has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Central Michigan scored more points at home (68.7 per game) than away (61.8) last season.

The Chippewas conceded fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (75.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Central Michigan made fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.3%) than at home (30.8%) too.

