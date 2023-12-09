Saturday's contest that pits the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-59 in favor of Creighton, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Central Michigan vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 85, Central Michigan 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-26.6)

Creighton (-26.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Creighton's record against the spread so far this season is 6-2-0, and Central Michigan's is 3-5-0. Both the Bluejays and the Chippewas are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas have a -81 scoring differential, falling short by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.1 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.3 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

Central Michigan is 340th in the country at 28.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Central Michigan makes 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.6 (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

Central Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 14 (320th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

