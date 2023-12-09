A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Badgers' opponents have hit.

Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 30.3 more points than the Badgers give up (63.1).

When Arizona scores more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).

Wisconsin is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.

At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

The Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.

At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

