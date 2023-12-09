When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in nine of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated four goals and three assists.

DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.5%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

