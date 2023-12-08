Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We have you covered here.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Detroit Cristo Rey High School at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Rouge High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettering High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordson High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
U Of D Jesuit High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Imlay City High School at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arbor Preparatory High School at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annapolis High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Algonac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mumford High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Summit Academy North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Romulus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamtramck High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Garden City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Inter-City Baptist High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Boston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield Christian High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside Academy-West at Universal Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at Westfield Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
