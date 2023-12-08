If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Byron Area High School at Mt Morris High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mt Morris, MI

Mt Morris, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesaning High School at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Owosso High School