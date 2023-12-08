Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Byron Area High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Durand, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.