Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Saint Joseph County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Three Rivers, MI

Three Rivers, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mendon High School