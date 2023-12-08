Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in Saint Clair County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annapolis High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Algonac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marine City High School at Clintondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.