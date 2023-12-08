Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Saginaw County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chesaning High School at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Traverse City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashley High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Valley Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Garber High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock Creek High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hemlock, MI

Hemlock, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Swan Valley High School at Alma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Alma, MI

Alma, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at St. Louis High School