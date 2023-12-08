Sportsbooks have set player props for Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham and others when the Orlando Magic host the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • The 22 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
  • Cunningham averages 7.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Cunningham's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM
9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +134)
  • The 11 points Isaiah Stewart scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Friday (9.5).
  • His rebounding average -- 7.1 per game -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
  • He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +126)
  • Banchero's 20.6 points per game average is 2.9 less than Friday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (6.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).
  • Banchero has averaged 4.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
  • Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props
  • The 22.5-point prop bet for Franz Wagner on Friday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.4).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
  • Wagner has picked up 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

