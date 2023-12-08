The Orlando Magic (14-7) will host the Detroit Pistons (2-19) after winning seven straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Pistons vs Magic Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Detroit has put together a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 12th.

The Pistons' 108.8 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 110.5 the Magic give up.

Detroit has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, scoring 107.3 points per game, compared to 110.5 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 116.7 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 on the road.

Detroit is allowing fewer points at home (116.7 per game) than on the road (119.4).

This year the Pistons are picking up more assists at home (27 per game) than away (26).

Pistons Injuries