The Detroit Pistons (2-19) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Friday, December 8 matchup with the Orlando Magic (14-7) at Amway Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies. The Pistons got a team-leading 22 points from Bojan Bogdanovic in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Questionable Shoulder 3.4 1.0 0.9 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSDET

