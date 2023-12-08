Pistons vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-19) are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around an 18-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSDET. The point total for the matchup is 229.5.
Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-11.5
|229.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score above 229.5 points.
- Detroit's outings this season have a 226.8-point average over/under, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Detroit is 8-13-0 ATS this year.
- The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pistons vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Pistons Injury Report
|Magic vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Magic vs Pistons Prediction
|Magic vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Pistons vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|9
|42.9%
|114.1
|222.9
|110.5
|228.5
|224.2
|Pistons
|9
|42.9%
|108.8
|222.9
|118
|228.5
|223.5
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total five times.
- Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (3-8-0) this year.
- The Pistons put up an average of 108.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 110.5 the Magic give up.
- Detroit has put together a 4-5 ATS record and a 2-7 overall record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
Pistons vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|8-13
|2-0
|12-9
|Magic
|15-6
|0-1
|11-10
Pistons vs. Magic Point Insights
|Pistons
|Magic
|108.8
|114.1
|27
|14
|4-5
|7-1
|2-7
|7-1
|118
|110.5
|23
|6
|6-2
|9-0
|2-6
|8-1
