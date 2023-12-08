The Orlando Magic (12-5) go head to head with the Detroit Pistons (2-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Pistons are receiving 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Ausar Thompson this season.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Killian Hayes is averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are receiving 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jalen Duren this season.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Franz Wagner averages 19.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Cole Anthony puts up 15 points, 3.7 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Jalen Suggs puts up 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per game.

Moritz Wagner puts up 12.5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Pistons vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Pistons 112.6 Points Avg. 109.6 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.7 46.9% Field Goal % 46.1% 34% Three Point % 34.2%

