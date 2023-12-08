Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Ottawa County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
high school basketball
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allendale High School at The Potter's House High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zeeland East High School at Jenison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jenison, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
