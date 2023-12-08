Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Oceana County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hart High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Shelby, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Walkerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Walkerville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
