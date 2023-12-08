The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Oakland Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 20.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

20.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK John McGriff: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 3.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

3.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 320th 65.4 Points Scored 72.7 221st 303rd 77.6 Points Allowed 71.7 198th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32.7 212th 286th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th 294th 5.8 3pt Made 8.3 105th 282nd 11.2 Assists 11 289th 289th 13.8 Turnovers 10.3 79th

