The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) look to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-5.5) 140.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-4.5) 140.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Oakland is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Golden Grizzlies' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Eastern Michigan has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Eagles' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.