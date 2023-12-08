The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Oakland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 249th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 321st.
  • The Golden Grizzlies record 72.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73 the Eagles give up.
  • When Oakland scores more than 73 points, it is 4-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oakland posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Golden Grizzlies ceded 0.1 fewer points per game (76.1) than on the road (76.2).
  • Oakland sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy W 65-50 Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 98-77 Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 Toledo L 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/8/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/18/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

