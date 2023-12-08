The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Oakland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 249th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 321st.

The Golden Grizzlies record 72.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73 the Eagles give up.

When Oakland scores more than 73 points, it is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Golden Grizzlies ceded 0.1 fewer points per game (76.1) than on the road (76.2).

Oakland sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule