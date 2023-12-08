Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roeper High School at Greenhills School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Roeper High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at Royal Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pinckney, MI

Pinckney, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettering High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Highland, MI

Highland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at Dearborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield Christian High School at University Liggett School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Birmingham Groves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at Rochester High School