High school basketball is on the schedule today in Muskegon County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Western Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Muskegon High School at Mason County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Scottville, MI

Scottville, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Holton High School at Ravenna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Ravenna, MI

Ravenna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee High School at Oakridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Heights High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Whitehall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Whitehall, MI

Whitehall, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenowa Hills High School at Mona Shores High School