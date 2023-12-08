If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Menominee County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Menominee High School at St Ignace High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: St. Ignace, MI

St. Ignace, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Iron County High School at Bark River-Harris High School