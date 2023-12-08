Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mecosta County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET on December 8
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Hills High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.