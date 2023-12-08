Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Marquette County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Republic-Michigamme High School at Big Bay de Noc High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cooks, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette Senior High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hartland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
